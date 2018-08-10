Don't mess with – or misquote – Rose McGowan.

That's the lesson London's Sunday Times Magazine learned after quoting her as saying #MeToo is "all bull (expletive)" in a story marking the movement's one-year anniversary.

On Sunday, the actress-turned-activist, who helped spark #MeToo last fall when she accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, called out the magazine on Twitter, saying, "I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever," she clarified. "I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo."

She added, "Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous (expletive). #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away."

To demonstrate that she was complaining specifically about how she's been treated in Hollywood since going public with her Weinstein allegations, McGowan tweeted that part of the interview transcript on Monday.

Interviewer Decca Aitkenhead had circled back to a point about McGowan not being included in #MeToo-related events in Hollywood, often organized by Time's Up, an anti-harassment initiative founded by several female power players in Hollywood.

"The words in parentheses are the writer’s notes and weren’t spoken," McGowan, 45, pointed out. "The question was, 'And you don’t get invited to all the lunches?' See my answer below. Understand how these things get slanted, in other words."

The Sunday Times Magazine tweeted an apology Monday, acknowledging, "We are sorry for any confusion and are happy to clarify that Rose McGowan's comments in the Sunday Times Magazine interview related to #MeToo in Hollywood rather than the wider movement."

Editors at The Sunday Times Magazine did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for further comment.

