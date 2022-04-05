'Harry Potter' and 'James Bond' actor Robbie Coltrane has died

The Scottish actor played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

WASHINGTON — Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor known for his roles in the "Harry Potter" and "James Bond" movie franchises, has died at the age of 72, his agent confirmed to multiple media outlets.

The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past couple of years, according to DEADLINE.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running. It led to him playing Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough."

But many will know Coltrane from playing Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films.

"The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but... Hagrid will, yes,” Coltrane said in an interview for the 20th anniversary of the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.