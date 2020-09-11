Reports: Trump adviser overseeing election challenges tests positive for COVID-19

David Bossie had recently been selected to lead the Trump campaign's legal challenges over the presidential election results.

WASHINGTON — David Bossie, the man selected just days ago to lead the Trump campaign's efforts to challenge election results in several states, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Bossie, who is the head of the conservative advocacy group Citizens United, tested positive on Sunday, sources told Bloomberg News and other outlets.

News of Bossie's diagnosis came just hours after it was revealed that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson had also tested positive and just days after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden was projected as the presidential election winner. President Donald Trump has yet to concede and has been pushing false and unsubstantiated claims about the results.

Trump's campaign has launched a multi-state effort to legally challenge ballots in the election. Bossie was tapped to head that effort on Friday, according to CNBC.

CNN reported that Bossie has been at the Trump campaign's headquarters in Virginia several times in the last week and has been traveling extensively. Bossie participated in an Arizona Republican Party press conference last Thursday in Phoenix.