Reports: Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at Los Angeles restaurant

WASHINGTON — Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot Monday afternoon while eating at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

The Los Angeles Times said Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was at the restaurant with his girlfriend and was fatally shot during a robbery. The outlet said Rock had been targeted for his jewelry.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there had been a shooting at that location and the victim died. The LAPD however has yet to officially identify the victim.

The LAPD told reporters the victim was sitting at a table with a "female witness" when a suspect approached, took out a gun and demanded his "property." Police say the suspect then fired "multiple rounds" and appeared to remove some property from the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. local time, police said.

Rock's girlfriend had reportedly posted a photo on social media of the couple's lunch shortly before the fatal shooting at the famous restaurant.