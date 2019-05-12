HONOLULU — According to reports, three people were injured and one person was killed Wednesday during a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Honolulu.

The base was placed on lockdown and a public address system urged people to take cover around 2:30 p.m. The lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m.

According to the reports, the shooter opened fire at the shipyard and injured three people.

A witness said the gunman then shot and killed himself, reports said.

The Associated Press says that the shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

