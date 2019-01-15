Children's clothing chain Gymboree is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close most or all of its 900 stores, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reports this would by Gymboree's second bankruptcy filing in two years. The first filing led to 375 stores being closed and lenders taking control.

CNBC reports Gymboree may try to sell its high-end brand called Janie and Jack. That could keep 139 stores open.

Gymboree employs 11,000 people, according to AL.com.