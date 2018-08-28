Eddie Murphy is adding to his brood, reports say.

The comedian-actor is expecting his 10th kid with his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher, the second for the couple, People magazine and Entertainment Tonight report. USA TODAY has reached out to Murphy's rep for comment.

Murphy, 57, and Butcher, 39, began dating in 2012. Their daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy, turned two in May.

The new baby is set to arrive in December, according to the outlets, and will be welcomed by several siblings.

Murphy has five children with his ex-wife, Nicole Murphy: Bria: 28, Miles Mitchell: 25, Shayne Audra: 23, Zola Ivy: 18, and Bella Zahra: 16. The former pair were wed in 1993 and divorced in 2006.

Murphy is also the father to 29-year-old son, Eric, whose mother is Paulette McNeely; 27-year-old Christian, whose mother is Tamara Hood; and 11-year-old Angel Iris Murphy Brown, whose mother is former Spice Girl and current "America's Got Talent" judge Mel B.

Shayne Audra tagged some of her siblings in a photo shared to Instagram last Christmas.

"Happy Christmas, from ours to yours," she captioned the picture with Murphy and Butcher.

