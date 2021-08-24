Report: Mills tells Biden Afghan refugees welcome in Maine

According to the Press Herald, Mills' press secretary wrote in an email, "Along with other Republican and Democratic governors, Gov. Mills has informed the Biden administration that Maine is prepared to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees who protected American servicemembers and American interests in Afghanistan. Doing so honors our country’s commitment to stand with those who stood by us. It also strengthens and diversifies our state by welcoming people who want to put down roots, raise families, work, and start businesses here.”