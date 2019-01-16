Remind, an app used by millions of teachers and students to communicate outside of class, will no longer send or receive text messages on Verizon starting Jan. 28.

The company said in a statement that Verizon imposed a new fee that would make it too expensive to send and receive text messages through the carrier.

“As a startup company that’s in the education space, there’s no way that we can support that incremental cost,” Remind CEO Brian Grey told USA Today.

With 31 million users, Remind is a free service often used by educators to contact their students and make announcements. More than 7 million of its users are on Verizon plans, USA Today reported.

On Jan. 28, those users will stop being able to send and receive messages. But Remind said that the disruption would not affect organizations that have a paid “Remind School and District Plan.”

Verizon told Fortune in a statement that the fee was intended to stop the spread of "spam and dangerous text messages."

Many tweeted at Verizon and asserted that their messages are not spam, using the hashtag #ReversetheFee.

“Verizon, I use the incredible FREE texting service provided by #Remind and am joining others on social media to ask you to #Reversethefee so that I can continue to help my students and their parents,” tweeted Bethany Ganley. “This is #NotSpam. Not everyone has a smartphone to utilize the app!”

“Remind messages are #NotSpam. They provide preschools like my daughter's a means for teachers to send critical emergency alerts to parents,” tweeted Andy Walz.

Remind said it was “working hard on a solution to make text messaging available again,” but it also offered several suggestions for Verizon users to continue receiving messages.

People could download the free Remind app, create an account and enable push notifications on their phones. They could also turn on email notifications.

Remind also asked affected teachers, parents and students to contact Verizon customer service at www.remind.com/verizon-fee.