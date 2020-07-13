Red paint splashed on Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower

Police told the New York Post that someone walked over to the mural on the street in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, dumped the paint and then ran off.

The Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower in New York City has been splattered with red paint.

Videos and photos from the scene around lunchtime on Monday showed red paint covering several of the letters in the mural.

It's not yet known who splashed the paint over the mural. NBC New York reported that the NYPD is investigating.

According to the New York Post, police said someone walked up the street around 12:13 p.m. Eastern Monday, dumped the paint, then ran away.

The mural, which was finished late last week, is one of five being painted in each of the city's five boroughs.

The mural was painted on the street in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted two weeks ago that it would be “a symbol of hate.”

