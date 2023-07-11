Rapper Lil Nas X reported to be among scooter-riding tourists stopped in Oslo tunnel

Authorities had to shut down lanes to escort out four American tourists, reportedly including Lil Nas X, who rode e-scooters into Oslo's downtown tunnel system.

OSLO, Norway — Police in Norway's capital briefly stopped four Americans who rode through an Oslo tunnel on electric scooters, and a Norwegian newspaper said one of them was rapper Lil Nas X.

Authorities briefly closed the Festning tunnel, but none of the scooter riders were detained or charged.

The tourists had followed a GPS route into the 1.8-kilometer (1.1 mile) downtown tunnel late Monday, police said. The four “used large parts of the roadway," so a road traffic center had to shut down some lanes, police said.

“They apologized. We have escorted them out,” the police department said on Twitter.

Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reported Tuesday that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was one of the four tourists.

The musician is in Oslo to perform at the outdoor Slottsffell festival nearby on Wednesday.