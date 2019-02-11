A day after My Chemical Romance announced a surprise reunion, now Rage Against the Machine is doing the same. And while both bands will be playing in California, RATM’s show will be at the Coachella Festival in 2020.

Rage Against the Machine announced on Friday that they will be back again for the annual event in the California desert after splitting up several times since their emergence in the early 1990s. This year’s fest in Indio will be held April 10-12 and 17-19, with Rage saying they’re playing both the 10th and 17th.

RATM also says they’ll have shows before the Coachella dates, with performances during late March in El Paso, Texas; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Phoenix.

Several news outlets reported the reunion, and Forbes says that Wayne Kamemoto, a longtime associate of Rage Against the Machine, said, "The band's social media is accurate."

The rap-rock group that formed in Los Angeles in 1991 is known for their lyrics urging political revolution along with heavy metal riffs. Often considered among the most influential musical artists, their eponymous debut album is ranked No. 365 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, featuring the hit “Killing in the Name.”

Similar to the news on Thursday of My Chemical Romance getting back tougher for a show in Los Angeles (which the band says has already sold out), fans were going wild on Twitter over Rage reuniting.