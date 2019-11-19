Australian airline Qantas is celebrating its 100th birthday by offering $100 flights each way between the U.S. and Australia this week only. But you have to have your computer on standby each day and type fast for a chance to get it.

For four days, the airline is releasing 100 tickets for a round trip between a select U.S. city and an Australian destination. Each way is $100. All taxes and fees are included, so the total round trip is $200.

But, Qantas is keeping some mystery behind this. It's not releasing the names of the origin and destination cities until just a few hours beforehand.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST, 100 tickets will be released for a trip from San Francisco to Brisbane. Interested customers have to use the widget at this link. The sale ends when all 100 seats are booked.

There will be similar offers that will become available at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday. USA TODAY reports the other routes to be released are Chicago to Brisbane and Dallas/Fort Worth to Sydney. But it's not clear which one will happen on which day. There will also likely be a specific set of travel dates.

Monday's fares were for Los Angeles to Sydney and Melbourne. That trip reportedly had specific travel dates of Feb. 23 and 24, and March 1, 2 and 8, 2020.

This link also has more of the fine print about the flights and restrictions.