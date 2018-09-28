Two protesters who said they were sexually assaulted approached Senator Jeff Flake in the elevator Friday after he released a statement saying he was voting in favor of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court.

The unidentified women could be heard shouting at Flake, R-Ariz., during a CNN live shot before the Senate Judiciary Committee moved toward a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court Friday morning. Flake had previously been undecided.

"You're telling me that my assault doesn't matter," a woman, audibly emotional, can be heard telling Flake.

Throughout the encounter, Flake is seen looking down, nodding his head and avoiding eye contact with the women.

"Don't look away from me," one of the women can be heard saying. "Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me."

The women continue to criticize Flake, saying he is allowing attackers to occupy positions of power.

"Thank you," Flake said. "I need to get to the hearing. You will here more from me."

In the hearing Friday, Flake said, “our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law.”

The Republican-led committee announced it would vote on Kavanaugh by 1:30 p.m. EST and most of the panel's Democrats walked out in protest.

If the committee approves the nomination, it would then go to the full Senate over the weekend, with a final up-or-down vote possible by Tuesday.

Thursday, Flake asked no questions during the emotional hearing. He spoke for only one minute and said little.

Friday’s controversial vote on Kavanaugh follows allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges the nominee forced her onto a bed and tried to remove her clothes at a party when they were both high school teens. Kavanaugh denies the sexual assault and also denies ever being at the party.

Ronald J. Hansen of the Arizona Republic and Richard Wolf and Christal Hayes of USA TODAY contributed to this story.

