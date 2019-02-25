Prosecutors have revealed new information on the investigation into an illicit Florida massage parlor and the 25 individuals charged, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The State Attorney's Office held a press conference Monday and released the probable cause affidavits for all the individuals involved.

The documents revealed Kraft was soliciting prostitution on January 19 and 20 inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, according to prosecutors.

Jan. 20 was the day of the AFC Championship game, where the Patriots beat the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The championship game was scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. Eastern kickoff. According to prosecutors, Kraft allegedly visited the massage parlor at 10:59 a.m. Eastern.



New England Patriots Robert Kraft was charged last Friday with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

The 77-year-old Kraft has denied any wrongdoing.

Investigators have said the massage parlor could be connected to a human-trafficking ring.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said that 25 individuals, including Kraft were charged solicitation of prostitution, which is a misdemeanor. No defendants were charged with human trafficking at the time.

When asked about the rumors that "bigger fish" would be implicated in the investigation, Aronberg said that that would be "news to me."

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the field before the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, in Kansas City, Mo.

AP