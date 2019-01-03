Harbor Freight Tools is recalling 150,000 propane torches because the flame may stay on even when the trigger is no longer pressed. There have been two reports of the flame failing to disengage and one report of someone being burned.

The recall involves two models of Greenwood-branded propane torches. The torches have a steel nozzle, a flow valve, a blue grip and a black or orange hose.

RELATED: Harbor Freight recalls rechargeable flashlights for burn hazard

The torches with no igniter have SKU number 61589.

Recalled Greenwood propane torch

Harbor Freight Tools

The torches with a push-button igniter have SKU number 61595.

Recalled Greenwood propane torch with push button igniter

Harbor Freight Tools

The SKU number is printed on a sticker located on the pipe that leads to the nozzle on the product packaging and on the manual.

RELATED: Yet another blood pressure medication recalled for cancer risk

Only propane torches that do not have markings on the handles or brass knobs are included in this recall.

The recalled torches do not have markings on the handles or brass knobs.

Harbor Freight Tools

The torches were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from November 2013 through October 2018 for between $20 and $30.

Customers can return the recalled torch to Harbor Freight Tools for a replacement.

Information directly from the recall notice was used in this report.