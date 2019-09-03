AUBURN, Ala. — President Donald Trump signed Bibles at an Alabama church and took photos with survivors of a deadly tornado outbreak that killed nearly two dozen people.

Trump was surveying the wreckage and visiting with victims Friday.

Volunteer Emily Pike says the president and first lady signed a small Bible owned by her 10-year-old daughter, Meredith Pike.

Pike says: "She just reached out there and said, 'Mr. President, would you sign this?'"

Trump used a felt pen to scratch out his signature on the cover of the girl's Bible, which is decorated with pink camouflage, and first lady Melania Trump then added her signature.

President Donald Trump signs a Bible as he greets people at Providence Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Ala., Friday, March 8, 2019, as they travel to tour areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Ala.

AP

Pike says the Trumps also signed a Bible for one of Meredith's friends.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit crosses at Providence Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Ala., Friday, March 8, 2019, as they travel to tour areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Ala.

AP