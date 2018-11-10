President Donald Trump will have lunch Thursday with rapper Kanye West, who he calls a longtime friend.

Trump told "Fox and Friends" Thursday: "He's a different kind of guy and that's OK with me."

The White House said they will talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up. Also attending is former NFL great Jim Brown, a civil rights leader who has met with Trump previously, and Jared Kushner.

West has been a longtime support of Trump, describing the president as "my brother" and sometimes donning a "Make America Great Again" hat. The rapper visited with the then-president-elect at Trump Tower a month before Trump's inauguration.

West's wife, Kim Kardhashian, has worked with Trump and the White House on prison reform and pardon issues.

West ended a Sept. 29 performance of "Saturday Night Live" by delivering an unaired pro-Trump speech that drew catcalls from the audience. Supporters of West's music have described him as a political sellout.

During the "Weekend Update" segment of the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live," cast member Pete Davidson described West a "musical genius" – but that's it.

"Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius," Davidson said. "But I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

