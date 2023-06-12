Did anyone win the $324M Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot swelled to a steamy $324 million on Monday after weeks of drawings without a grand prize winner.

The lottery game hasn't seen a jackpot winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio. Players must match all five white balls and the Powerball to win the grand prize total or choose the cash option, which is an estimated $16.3 million for Monday night's drawing.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for June 12, 2023?

The winning numbers were 2-3-16-23-68 and Powerball 7. There was no grand prize winner, so Wednesday's drawing jackpot rises to $340 million.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?