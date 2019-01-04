MANDAN, N.D. — Police responding to a medical call at a North Dakota business on Monday found "several" bodies, authorities said.

The Mandan Police Department issued a three-sentence news release confirming that officers had found "several people who were deceased inside" the business in the city of about 22,000 just across the Missouri River west of Bismarck. Police did not say how many people were dead and did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Morton County referred a request for comment to city police. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed that it was helping with the investigation but has not offered any details.

Authorities did not identify the business, but police and Burleigh County Sheriff's Department vehicles were clustered Monday at RJR Maintenance and Management. The Bismarck Tribune reported that the business released a statement at 9:30 a.m. saying it was closed Monday.

No one answered the phone at the business.

RJR's website identified it as a family-owned property management company that has been handling commercial and residential properties in Bismarck and Mandan for more than 20 years. Its services include collecting rent for landlords, paying mortgages, re-renting apartments, building and grounds maintenance, lawn care, and snow removal. It also rents out storage units.

A "Meet Our Team" feature on the website pictured 22 employees.