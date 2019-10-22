Andrella "Lashae" Jackson was driving with her two young daughters when a Milwaukee police officer puller her over after noticing her car had the wrong registration.

However, according to WTMJ, Officer Kevin Zimmerman realized there was a bigger problem, Jackson's kids were in the backseat without child restraints or seat belts.

"I'm a father myself, I have three kids," Zimmermann told WTMJ. "I thought of my kids jumping around. What if a car hit them and they flew and got seriously hurt, if not killed?"

After recently purchasing her vehicle at an auction, Jackson was having a hard time making ends meet and couldn't afford car seats for her daughters.

"With bills coming up and winter coming up, I have to get coats and boots and shoes for my kids," Jackson told WTMJ. "So it was hard for me."

Instead of citing Jackson for her numerous violations, Zimmerman went to a Walmart and bought two new car seats for the girls. When Zimmerman showed up to Jackson's home, in addition to the car seats, Zimmerman gave the family stickers and children's books before installing the car seats in her vehicle.

Not having to worry about buying car seats, Jackson is grateful for what Officer Zimmerman was able to do for her family.

"That saved me 70 something dollars on buying coats and hats and gloves," Jackson told WTAJ. "He's awesome. I really love him. I really appreciate everything he did for me."

Following the installation and gifts, Jackson posted a thank you message on Facebook to express her gratitude to Zimmerman for caring about the safety of her family.

"GOT PULLED OVER FOR KIDS' NOT BEING IN A CARSEAT AND HE WENT [sic] IN BOUGHT AND ALSO INSTALLED THEM IN MY CAR" Jackson wrote, "MY GIRL'S COULDN'T STOP THANKING HIM AND IT MADE THEM SMILE....S/O (shout out) 2 OFFICER #ZIMMERMANN AT DISTRICT 5 💪💯😍 FOR MY GIRLS' #NIYAH #SKY ❤ CARSEATS 📚 READING BOOKS -& STICKERS... WE APPRECIATE IT ALOT😘❤😍"

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Milwaukee Police Department recognized all Officer Zimmerman had done for this family.

"Thank you Officer Zimmerman for going the extra mile and going above and beyond your call of duty," MPD said in the statement.