PITTSBURGH — The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected to make a brief appearance in court Thursday to be arraigned on an indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing in the practice of religion, and other crimes.

Robert Bowers had been set for a preliminary hearing on the evidence Thursday, but federal prosecutors instead took the case to a grand jury. The panel issued the 44-count indictment Wednesday as funerals continued for the 11 people gunned down Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Jared Younger of Los Angeles told mourners that he waited for hours Saturday for his father to pick up his phone or let them know he was alright. The dread built all day until his sister learned their father, Irving Younger, had indeed been shot and killed.

"That waiting stage was just unbearable," Jared Younger said at his father's funeral Wednesday. "Saturday was the most lonely day of my life."

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting funerals
01 / 13
Mourners walk behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
02 / 13
Mourners walk behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
03 / 13
Mourners embrace outside Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
04 / 13
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
05 / 13
Mourners walk past the Yeshiva School of Pittsburgh, behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz en route to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
06 / 13
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
07 / 13
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
08 / 13
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
09 / 13
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
10 / 13
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 13
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
12 / 13
The hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, arrives outside the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
13 / 13
Mourners arrive for the funeral service for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Funerals were planned Thursday for Bernice and Sylvan Simon, husband and wife, and Dr. Richard Gottfried, a dentist who worked part-time at a clinic treating refugees and immigrants. The oldest victim, 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, will be honored at a service Friday. Her daughter was injured in the attack.

Friends recalled Irving Younger, 69, as a "kibbitzing, people-loving" man. He was one of the first people Rabbi Jeffrey Myers met when he came to town last year from New Jersey to lead Tree of Life.

Myers, who survived the massacre, is presiding over five funerals for seven congregants this week. He ran a few minutes late to Younger's service because he was still at the burial for another victim, Joyce Fienberg.

"I can't imagine the stress he's under," said his predecessor, Rabbi Charles "Chuck" Diamond.

As Younger's service was wrapping up, Myers momentarily forgot to read a letter to the family that another rabbi had sent.

"After preparing for five funerals, you get a little verklempt," Myers said.

Bowers, a 46-year-old truck driver who authorities say raged against Jews in the attack, remained jailed without bail.

