NEW YORK — Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors said as they released new details on another explosive device he allegedly mailed to a critic of President Donald Trump.

Sayoc, 56, is scheduled for a 10 a.m. appearance before Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors plan to argue that he should continue to be held without bail pending trial on criminal charges in connection with the bombs.

In support of that argument, assistant prosecutors to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman confirmed the Nov. 2 discovery of a 16th explosive device, the second that Sayoc allegedly mailed to Thomas Steyer, the California-based billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist who has criticized Trump.

Prosecutors wrote that the defendant "used mailing materials nearly identical to the other 15 packages, including the same type of envelope, address format, and stamps."

They wrote that Sayoc used his cellphone to conduct an Oct. 23 internet search for the mailing address used to send the device to Steyer.

"Although the Government’s investigation is ongoing, the evidence gathered to date demonstrates the dangerousness of the defendant and creates significant incentives for him to flee," prosecutors wrote. "Accordingly, the defendant should be detained pending trial."

Sayoc last week waived a similar hearing in Miami near where he was captured on Oct. 26. An attorney who represented him in Florida determined it was in Sayoc's best interest to hold the proceeding in New York.

Federal prosecutors opted to charge Sayoc in New York City in part because it was the locale where they recovered evidence that allegedly linked him to several of the improvised explosive devices.

Sayoc is accused of sending 15 devices fashioned like pipe bombs to targets including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, billionaire investor-philanthropist Georg Soros, actor Robert De Niro, CNN and others.

None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.

Sayoc allegedly started planning the attacks as early as mid-July while he was living in Florida, prosecutors said in an Oct. 30 letter sent to Florida Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres arguing against bail.

At the time of his arrest, Sayoc was living in his van, which was covered with images supportive of Trump and critical of top Democrats and CNN.

Federal investigators say they searched a laptop computer in the van and found lists of addresses that allegedly match the labels on the bombs when they were packaged and mailed from southern Florida.

Investigators say they also found copies of return labels with the misspelled name of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, matching labels found on the devices. They say they found internet searches for the addresses of the targets and their families on the laptop and Sayoc's cellphone.

Prosecutors say the laptop also contained addresses for “numerous additional targets.” Those people, whose names have not been made public, have been notified about the threat by the FBI.

"Put simply, only the defendant’s arrest and incapacitation resulting from his detention were sufficient to stop his attack,” Berman wrote in the letter to Torres.

An attorney who represented Sayoc in Florida characterized the prosecution evidence against him as flimsy.

