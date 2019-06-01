Kevin Sweeney, who has served as chief of staff to the Secretary of Defense since January 2017, has resigned.

"After two years in the Pentagon, I've decided the time is right to return to the private sector. It has been an honor to serve again alongside the men and women of the Department of Defense," said Sweeney in a statement posted to the Department of Defense’s website on Saturday.

This follows the resignation of Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

White resigned earlier this week. In a tweet, she said "I appreciate the opportunity afforded to me by this administration to serve alongside Secretary Mattis, our Service members and all the civilians who support them. It has been my honor and privilege. Stay safe and God bless."

Mattis stepped down in December after President Trump announced he would be withdrawing troops from Syria. He wrote in his resignation letter that Trump should find a replacement whose "views are better aligned with yours" on issues like respecting allies and recognizing enemies.