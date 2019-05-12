PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — A shooting has been reported at the Navy and Air Force base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and at least one person was injured.

Gunshots were reported Wednesday afternoon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam just outside Honolulu, the military said. Queen’s Medical Center was treating one patient, hospital spokesman Cedric Yamanaka told The Associated Press, but he did not give details on their condition.

The base tweeted that security was responding to the gunfire reported around 2:30 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The base's gates have been opened after they were closed and some parts of Pearl Harbor locked down.

The Navy could not confirm if the shooter was apprehended but said that more information would be released shortly.

Capt. Scot Seguirant with the Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters were responding to the base.

The AP says that the shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.