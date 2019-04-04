Patagonia doesn't want just any company to be able to put its logo on the outdoor retailer's products anymore.

The company said in a statement this week that it recently "shifted the focus" of its corporate sales program to "mission-driven companies that prioritize the planet."

As Bloomberg reports, corporate logo vests have grown to become "wardrobe staples" for workers on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. There's even an Instagram account that features this "midtown uniform."

But not all companies will be given that same chance anymore.

Patagonia added that it also wants to work with more companies that are certified B Corporations, which are ones that meet high standards for social, environmental, transparency and accountability factors.

News of the change spread online after the president of a communications agency shared an e-mail on Monday that she received while trying to order items for a client. She was told Patagonia would no longer be doing branded vests for financial services companies.

Current customers won't be impacted by the change, according to Patagonia.

As CNBC noted, in Patagonia's spring 2019 corporate sales catalog it explains that the retailer requires disclosure "as to the type of company whose name will appear on the Patagonia product and how the product will be used. We reserve the right to refuse service.”