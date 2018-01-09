Former U.S. President Barack Obama eulogized Sen. John McCain at the late senator's memorial Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington DC.

"We come to celebrate an extraordinary man — a warrior, a statesman, a patriot," Obama said.

Obama recalled McCain calling him earlier this year, asking him to speak at the event after his death. It was a "precious and singular honor." And it was a move that Obama said showed McCain's sense of humor.

"What better way to get the last laugh than to get George and I to say nice things about him to a national audience?" Obama said, referencing McCain's request that George W. Bush also speak at the event.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win, as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

McCain's personal invitation to Bush, and to former President Barack Obama, to speak at the memorial service, was as much a gesture toward bipartisanship as was his pointed refusal to invite President Donald Trump.

