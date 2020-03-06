WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is set to make remarks regarding countrywide protests ignited by the death of George Floyd, a 46 year old man who died after being handcuffed on the street in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

Obama is set to address the nation on camera Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern, live on his website.

It will be part of the former president's "My Brother's Keeper Alliance Town Hall" series, and with Obama will be former Attorney General Eric Holder along with other activists who are fighting for reform in policing.

The "My Brother's Keeper Alliance" is part of the Obama Foundation, and carries with it a mission to inspire American youth of color by working to advocate for causes in their communities.

Obama has previously addressed the death of George Floyd and the protests, but this will be his first on-camera remarks since Floyd's Memorial Day death.

RELATED: Peaceful Kennesaw protesters confront controversial shop owner; end it with a handshake

RELATED: Sheriff joins peaceful protest in Flint, Michigan

In an essay, Obama said, "It's natural to wish for life 'to just get back to normal' as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' -- whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park."

The death of Floyd sparked peaceful protests around the U.S., but some turned into rioting.

In the essay, Obama also condemned the violence he has seen in some of the protest. He also described way that demonstrators could find ways to make changes in their communities.