WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The New York Police Department is asking Google to stop sharing the location of their police officers.

Google’s navigation app, Waze, allows drivers to mark the location of police officers on the road ahead.

Feb. 2, the NYPD sent a letter to Google, demanding the company remove the function from the Waze application to prevent the disclosure of their DWI checkpoints.

NYPD officials went as far as to claim those who report the location of police officers at DWI checkpoints may be committing a crime.

“Individuals who post the locations of DWI checkpoints may be engaging in criminal conduct since such actions could be intentional attempts to prevent and/or impair the administration of the DWI laws and other relevant criminal and traffic laws,” Ann Prunty, the Acting Deputy Commissioner for Legal Matters wrote in the letter. “The posting of such information for public consumption is irresponsible since it only serves to aid impaired and intoxicated drivers to evade checkpoints and encourage reckless driving.”

TEGNA

The letter went on to say the NYPD will pursue “all legal remedies to prevent the continued posting of this irresponsible and dangerous information.”

"Safety is a top priority when developing navigation features at Google," a company spokesperson told The Verge in a statement. "We believe that informing drivers about upcoming speed traps allows them to be more careful and make safer decisions when they’re on the road."

The Waze application also has the capability to show real-time traffic results, where other Waze application users are, and red camera lights.

The application does not allow users to specifically say which location of police officers is a DWI checkpoint.