A ticker tape parade to shower the U.S. women's national soccer team with praise and paper confetti will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT in New York City on Wednesday.

It will be the city's first ticker tape parade since the team's Women's World Cup win in 2015.

The procession will move up the Canyon of Heroes, a section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall in Manhattan. Large crowds are expected.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, will then give the players a symbolic key to the city. All tickets for the City Hall ceremony have now been issued.

The team has already started celebrating its record fourth Women's World Cup title. After touching down at Newark International Airport on Monday, players exchanged toasts over champagne and sang "We Are the Champions."

"I think everyone's feeling just incredible right now," said Alex Morgan, who swapped out her imaginary teacup for a gold bottle of bubbly on the flight.

Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal in the championship game, kicking off a party that carried over to the tarmac in Newark. Players gathered for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang "We Are The Champions."

"We kind of went through stages," Morgan said. "Initially everyone was excited, and then a little hungover, and then we slept a little bit, and then we got up and started just celebrating a little more."

The team got shout outs across social media — including from Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; two-time World Cup winner Mia Hamm, Stephen Curry, Snoop Dogg, Ellen DeGeneres and many more. Dozens of politicians offered congratulations, and congress' top Democrats have invited the team to Washington.