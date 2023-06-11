New York City firefighter dies in Jersey Shore while trying to save daughter

Rescue swimmers, divers, jet skis, boats and a drone searched for the 39-year-old for over an hour before retrieving him from the water.

WASHINGTON — A 39-year-old New York City firefighter drowned last week while attempting to rescue his teenage daughter from rough surf at a New Jersey beach.

Mark Batista, who spent 15 years working for the New York City Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT, died Friday morning, the fire department confirmed in a social media post on Sunday.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore. Firefighter Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent fifteen years serving in the FDNY, as both an EMT and a firefighter. We join his family in mourning his tragic passing," the Facebook post read.

On Friday morning, the Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders arrived at Sylvania Avenue Beach in response to two swimmers in distress, according to the response team's social media. The officials rescued the 15-year-old girl upon arriving to the beach in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, and she was later taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. NBC New York reports the girl is expected to survive.

Rescue swimmers, divers, jet skis, boats and a drone then searched for the 39-year-old firefighter for over an hour. At around 10 a.m., rescue swimmers retrieved him from the water. Emergency Medical Services treated Batista at the scene, and he was later transported to the same hospital as his teenage daughter where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the girl to require assistance near a jetty.

NBC New York reported that no lifeguards were on duty the morning Batista drowned.

After the incident on Friday, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to swimmers cautioning them not to go into the water when lifeguards aren't on duty. Lifeguards are not scheduled to begin working at the beach before June 17, WNBC-TV reported.



