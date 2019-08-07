MIAMI — U.S. officials have taken over the investigation of a Bahamas helicopter crash that killed billionaire coal magnate Chris Cline and six other people.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss confirmed Monday that the wreckage has been moved to a secure site in the United States. He says a preliminary report should be available in about two weeks. The full investigation could take up to two years.

The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department says flight and data recorders have been recovered and shipped to the NTSB in Washington for analysis.

RELATED: Investigators scour scene of Bahamas chopper crash for clues

RELATED: Billionaire coal tycoon among 7 killed in Bahamas helicopter crash

Bahamian officials say cranes pulled the 15-passenger Augusta AW139 from the ocean over the weekend. Investigators remained onsite Monday documenting wreckage to determine the complete craft was recovered.

The helicopter crashed Thursday after taking off from a remote private island.

In this July 7, 2019 photo made available by the Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department, the wreckage of a Augusta SPA helicopter is recovered off the coast of Grand Cay, in the Abacos, Bahamas. Coal billionaire Chris Cline and six other Americans died in the crash on July 4, 2019, as they were departing the Bahamas towards Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department via AP)

AP