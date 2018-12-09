Norm Macdonald's week has gone from bad to worse after the comedian, whose appearance on "the Tonight Show" was canceled Tuesday following his tone-deaf remarks about the #MeToo movement, made light of Down syndrome.

During an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" Wednesday, Macdonald, 58, said "you’d have to have Down syndrome to not feel sorry” for harassment victims.

He continued: “Down syndrome, that’s my new word.”

Macdonald is referencing his controversial Hollywood Reporter interview in which he expressed sympathy toward close friends Louis C.K. (who was accused by five women of sexual misconduct) and Roseanne Barr (whose namesake TV reboot was abruptly canceled following her racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett).

The comedian told THR the sexual abuse and harassment "victims didn't have to go through" what C.K. and Barr did, as far as losing their entire careers in a day, and added that he is "happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit."

Macdonald took to Twitter to apologize for "minimizing the pain" as controversy started to boil, but his remarks were enough for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to pull the plug on his scheduled visit Tuesday night.

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018

Speaking to Stern, the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member revealed Fallon personally told him the news backstage before taping was set to begin.

“Then Jimmy came back in ... said, 'Can I talk to you buddy?' ” Macdonald said. “He was very broken up about it, he said, ‘I don’t know what to do … it’s just that I have so much pressure, people are crying. … My senior producers are crying.’"

He continued: “I was like, 'Good Lord, bring them in and let me talk to them, I don’t want to make people cry.' … I felt so bad for that comment. Jimmy said, 'Come back whenever you want, but I think it’ll hurt the show tonight.'”

While his insensitive remarks about Down syndrome may spark another wave of backlash, Macdonald changed course on #MeToo, telling Stern that the movement is what you want "for your daughters" and "the future world."

His scheduled Thursday appearance on ABC's "The View" is still going on as planned, but Macdonald made clear that he hates print interviews because he is "a (expletive) dumb guy."

Macdonald's new interview series, "Norm Macdonald Has a Show," is launching on Netflix Sept. 14, but only time will tell if the the comedian faces further blowback from his comments.

One Twitter user said: "'Norm McDonald Has A Show.' After saying that the victims didn't feel as bad or lose everything like CK did, the title should be changed to 'Norm McDonald Doesn't Have A Show For Much Longer.'

During his controversial interview with THR, Macdonald said derailing the life's work of a celebrity who admits to any wrongdoing "isn't healthy," referring to his close friends C.K. and Barr.

"(Barr) was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day," Macdonald said. "Of course, people will go, 'What about the victims?' But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that."

He added that Barr, who hired him as a writer on the original "Roseanne," is "certainly not a racist."

