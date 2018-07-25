The world of the Necco Wafer has crumbled.

The Massachusetts plant that made the beloved, but often mocked, candy closed Tuesday, the Boston Globe reported. Round Hill Investments announced that it had sold the once-bankrupt Necco, purchased for $17.3 million in May, to another candy maker.

Necco, short for the New England Confectionery Co., is believed to be the oldest continuously operating candy company in the U.S. It traces its roots back to 1847, but adopted the name at the turn of the 20th century.

According to company lore, the Civil War soldiers from the North and U.S. troops during World War II ate the chalky-yet-sweet Necco Wafers. The iconic sugary snack also made its way to the Arctic and Antarctica via early explorers who trekked across frozen tundra. It was also a

mainstay at theaters where moviegoers trekked across the sticky aisles to the snack bar.

Sweet-treat aficionados will recognize Round Hill Investments, owned by billionaire C. Dean Metropoulos and his sons, as the firm that bought Hostess Brands when the Twinkies manufacturer was bankrupt in 2013.

“Round Hill Investments was very excited to acquire Necco’s historic brands and to be part of their national resurgence,” read the statement sent to the Globe. "After careful engagement and consideration, however, the firm decided to sell the brands to another national confection manufacturer and today announced the closure of the operations in Revere, Massachusetts."

According to the Globe reports, the company, which operates Necco under the affiliate name Sweetheart Candy, didn't say who Necco’s new owner is or whether the iconic snacks would be produced again.

By late Wednesday morning, Necco's website was down and the phone number, no longer valid.

News about the closure came so fast that the city where Necco is headquartered received no advance notice and only learned about it after receiving media inquiry.

"We are disappointed that Round Hill could not follow through on the enthusiasm it expressed when it acquired Necco," Mayor Brian Arrigo said in an e-mail. "The city of Revere will make every effort to assist displaced workers with referrals to agencies that can help them."

Necco also made Sweethearts and Clark Bars, two less controversial snacks whose names showed no mercy to the local Boston accent.

A diverse group of fans -- from CEOs and a NASA scientist to journalists and a Harvard University curator -- turned to social media to express their sadness about the company's demise.

Shawn Patrick Moloney, who recalled his grandparents giving him Necco wafers, said he buys them if he sees them in a store. Valentine's Day always reminds him of Sweethearts, which he gave and received on middle-school-era Feb. 14s.

"It was a staple of a candy aisle that was a mile long," said the 33-year-old real-estate broker from Plymouth, Mass. "If I see them, I’ll definitely buy a bunch before they disappear. It's kind of sad. People with so much variety have forgotten some of the basic ones. It’s a really good candy and I’m surprised it didn’t hang on."

In March, news of the company floundering sent devotees scrambling to buy Necco Wafers.

For Carolyn Kellogg, book editor at the Los Angeles Times, they represent part of her early years in Rhode Island. She rarely comes across them on the West Coast and confessed to feeling nostalgic for them

"They're part of the candy landscape of my childhood," she said. "They were adorable to look at and as a kid, I was always very excited to see them in a kind-of-pastel wrapper, but they were a disappointment."

So sad! I mean the candy was awful, but it was classic. — Carolyn Kellogg (@paperhaus) July 25, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM