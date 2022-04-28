Georgia's Walker goes No. 1 in NFL draft; 1 QB, 6 WRs selected in 1st round

Georgia is the first school to have five defensive players drafted in the first round of the NFL draft. And the one quarterback taken will play in his college town.

LAS VEGAS — Edge rusher Travon Walker of national champion Georgia, a dynamic playmaker combining speed and athleticism, is the first overall pick in the NFL draft by Jacksonville.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Walker, who has some raw elements to his game but an extremely high ceiling for his skills, joins former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the second straight top overall selection by the Jaguars.

Walker, one of several Bulldogs likely to be chosen in the opening round, was a one-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) doesn’t jump out because he was part of a deep rotation at Georgia. His talent level certainly impressed the Jaguars, the NFL’s worst team the past two years.

Walker was one of five defensive players from Georgia to be selected Thursday. It's the first time that many defenders from one school have gone in the first round of the NFL draft.

On the offensive side, there was a run on wide receivers. Six went in the first 18 picks, which is the first time that has happened.

And the only quarterback taken Thursday will be playing in the pros in the same city -- and same stadium -- where he played in college.

Here is the full list of the first round NFL picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, DE, Georgia.

2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan.

3. Houston, Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU.

4. N.Y. Jets, Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati.

5. N.Y. Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon.

6. Carolina, Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State.

7. N.Y. Giants, Evan Neal, T, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Drake London, WR, Southern Cal.

9. Seattle, Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State.

10. N.Y. Jets, Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State.

11. New Orleans, Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State.

12. Detroit, Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama.

13. Philadelphia, Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia.

14. Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame.

15. Houston, Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M.

16. Washington, Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State.

17. L.A. Chargers, Zion Johnson, G, Boston College.

18. Tennessee, Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas.

19. New Orleans, Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa.

20. Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh.

21. Kansas City, Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington.

22. Green Bay, Quay Walker, LB, Georgia.

23. Buffalo, Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida.

24. Dallas, Tyler Smith, T, Tulsa.

25. Baltimore, Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa.

26. N.Y. Jets, Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State.

27. Jacksonville, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

28. Green Bay, Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia.

29. New England, Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga.

30. Kansas City, George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue.

31. Cincinnati, Daxton Hill, S, Michigan.

32. Minnesota, Lewis Cine, S, Georgia.