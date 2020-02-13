An Australian woman who spent two months in a medically-induced coma after being injured in a New Zealand volcano eruption recently awoke only to learn her husband and daughter were killed in the event.

Australia's 7 News and Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports Lisa Dallow, 48, is still coming to grips with what happened following the eruption on White Island Dec. 9. Twenty-one people were killed.

Dallow, who resides in Adelaide, Australia, reportedly suffered burns to 60% of her body.

Her husband, Gavin, and 15-year-old daughter, Zoe Hosking, were killed.

7 News reports that Dallow's last memory was being loaded onto a helicopter.

"All she could tell us was that when the volcano went off, somebody said, 'Run.'" said Brian Dallow, Lisa's brother-in-law. "She could remember getting hit by boulders."

Dallow woke up two weeks ago and is listed in serious but stable condition.

RELATED: Divers attempt to recover last 2 volcano victims in New Zealand

RELATED: New Zealand police recover 6 bodies in risky operation on volcanic island