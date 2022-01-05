Princess Charlotte poses with family dog in 7th birthday photos

As has become a tradition for the royal family, Charlotte's birthday photos were taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

WASHINGTON — Princess Charlotte is turning 7 on Monday and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are celebrating by sharing three new photographs of their daughter.

The photos were taken this weekend in Norfolk, England, by her mother, Kate, according to Kensington Palace.

The young princess can be seen in one of the photos playing with the royal family's 3-year-old cocker spaniel Orla.

Charlotte is the royal couple's middle child, between 8-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

She is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather Prince Charles, her father Prince William and her older brother Prince George. Prince Louis is fifth in line.

It has become a birthday tradition for Kensington Palace to release snapshots on George, Louis and Charlotte's birthdays that were taken by their mother. Louis turned four last month and George turns 9 in July.

Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 96th last month and celebrated her birthday privately. This is also the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. Public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to celebrate.