New Jersey councilwoman found shot to death outside her home

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who was recently elected to her borough council was found shot to death in an SUV parked outside her home, authorities said.

Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent. Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations. Several high-ranking state leaders — including Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy — issued statements expressing their grief over her death.

WABC reported that police say they believe Dwumfour was the intended target of the shooting, but don't have a motive to release yet.

A homicide investigation is underway, according to the prosecutor's office. Authorities have not arrested anyone for the shooting or released the names of any suspects.

A former colleague, Mahesh Chitnis, wrote on Facebook that Dwumfour was killed while returning home.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday that he was stunned by "the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's murder last evening in an act of gun violence."

"Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community," Murphy added.

