Get ready for some social distancing and chill. If staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic has you desperate for social interaction, this Google Chrome extension will be a lifesaver. "Netflix Party" will let groups of friends stream the same shows remotely.

The extension only works with the Google Chrome browser. It lets friends chat live while watching the same film or show on Netflix at the same time through a shared screen.

To use it, download the extension from using your Google Chrome browser. You can find the download on the extension's website. Once downloaded, users can start a "Netflix Party" by pulling up any Netflix show or movie clicking the extension's logo next to the address bar. This will start a party and generate a unique link that can be shared with friends who want to join. Other users can click the link, log on to Netflix and be able to watch with you.

The extension is free to use, granted all users have to have their own Netflix subscriptions. Users can support the developers on Patreon. Patreon supporters in return will get extra features like more emojis, a voice chat option and expanded shared streaming on other sites.