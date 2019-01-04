Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled some of their wet cat food due to a potential choking hazard, according to the FDA.

The company recalled a limited amount of their Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy contained in three-ounce cans.

Customers were complaining that there were rubber pieces in the cat food, which they were afraid could be a risk to their pets. The rubber pieces were translucent yellow with a blue backing.

Although there have been no reports of illness or injury to pets, the company is advising pet owners to throw out their wet cat food with the production code 80941162 and best by date April 2020.

FDA

The FDA says that no other Purina products have been impacted by the recall, but if customers have any issues they’re free to call 1-800-982-3885.

