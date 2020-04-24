WASHINGTON — The top Navy officer recommended Friday that Captain Brett Crozier should be reinstated as the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, according to the New York Times and CNN, among others.

But the New York Times, which was first to report Friday's development, noted that Defense Secretary Mark Esper has asked for more time to review whether to approve the reinstatement.

Adm. Mike Gilday recommended that Crozier be returned to his ship, officials familiar with the investigation told the Associated Press.

Crozier was fired after pleading for commanders to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew. Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, removed Crozier from command on April 2, saying Crozier had shown “extremely poor judgment” in widely distributing by email a letter calling for urgent help with the COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship.

In a widely viewed video, Roosevelt crew members applauded and chanted Crozier's name as he walked off the ship after being fired. When Modly, traveled to the ship and criticized him in a speech to the crew, he came under fire and had to resign.

President Donald Trump even suggested that while Crozier shouldn't have sent the memo, he shouldn't be destroyed for having a “bad day.”

RELATED: US Navy to decide fate of fired USS Theodore Roosevelt captain

RELATED: Report: Fired Navy Captain Brett Crozier could get his ship back

As of Friday, more than 800 members of the Roosevelt crew have tested positive for coronavirus and one died.

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier, then-commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew on Jan. 17, 2020, in San Diego, Calif.

AP