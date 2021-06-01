x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Nation World

Workers begin removing remains of Confederate General and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from Tennessee park

The remains of the former slave trader and his wife are being moved to a museum hundreds of miles away.
Credit: AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File
In this Feb. 6, 2013, file photo, a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest rests on a concrete pedestal at a park named after the confederate cavalryman in Memphis Tenn. Workers arrived at a Tennessee park Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to begin the process of digging up the remains of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, and moving the former slave trader’s body from its longtime resting place in Memphis to a museum hundreds of miles away.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers in Memphis, Tennessee, have begun the process of digging up the remains of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. 

The remains of the former slave trader and his wife are being moved to a museum hundreds of miles away. The park in Memphis used to bear the name of the early Ku Klux Klan leader. 

The Forrests' remains were already disinterred once, in 1904, and reburied under an equestrian statue of the cavalryman. This move has the approval of his descendants and resolves a long legal battle. 

The Sons of Confederate Veterans is overseeing the move to the National Confederate Museum in Columbia, Tennessee.

Related Articles