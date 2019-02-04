NadaMoo is recalling a limited amount of its Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because it could contain almond that is not listed in the ingredients. People who are allergic to almonds should not eat the recalled dessert.

The company said almond flour was inadvertently used and was not listed on the packaging. Approximately 26,000 pints are affected.

The recalled, one-pint products have a “Best By” date of 08/09/2020 printed at the bottom of the pint, according to the recall by the company. They also have a UPC code of “854758001020” listed below the barcode on the back of the pint.

More information on the recall can be found at this link.

A list of the stores and their locations that received the recalled dessert can be found here.