Multiple people have been shot in what dispatch called an "active shooter" situation in Downtown Cincinnati at the Fountain Square Fifth Third bank location.

The scene was announced as secure at about 9:15 a.m., but there are multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street.

One victim was located at 5th and Walnut streets, according to police. Another victim was located inside the nearby Graeter's ice cream shop.

Leonard Cain was going back inside the bank when someone alerted him of the shooting. He said a woman was also walking into the bank and people tried to get her attention but she had headphones on.

"She walked in the door and he shot her," Cain told The Enquirer.

Cain said he heard up to 15 shots fired.

Emergency vehicles arriving Fountain Sq, police response to 5/3 bldg @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/LnZ2qHfshk — Anne Saker, writer (@apsaker) September 6, 2018

No officers were injured, according to radio traffic and a suspect is in custody.

Civilians are hiding in a bathroom inside the bank, and police are attempting to control the perimeter of the scene.

"Fountain Square and the surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic," police said.

Responders treating someone at base of flagpole, Fountain Sq. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/gpO9hWmcb0 — Anne Saker, writer (@apsaker) September 6, 2018

A reporter at the scene said two ambulances had already left the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

