British comedy writer and actor Neil Innes, who created a Beatles parody group called the Rutles and frequently worked with the members of Monty Python, has died at age 75. His agent says Innes died of natural causes on Sunday night.

Innes often was referred to as the “seventh Python” due to his frequent collaboration with the comedy troupe. He wrote songs for the popular film “Monty Python And The Holy Grail,” appeared in “Life of Brian” and toured the U.K. and Canada with the group.

Innes also was known for his work with the Bonzo Dog Band. A statement released on behalf of his family Monday said, "We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all."