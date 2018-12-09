Outrage is being sparked on social media after a series of photos, showing what one reporter says could be millions of bottles of water sitting on a runway at a Puerto Rico airport, went viral Tuesday. CBS News is reporting that FEMA has confirmed the water was initially delivered last year in response to 2017's Hurricane Maria.

The revelation came the same day as President Donald Trump said the response to Hurricane Maria was "an incredible, unsung success.

Reporter David Begnaud said he spoke to the man who claims to have taken the photos. The photographer, Abdiel Santana, said he is a 30-year employee of FURA, a police agency in Puerto Rico.

According to Begnaud, Santana said he initially saw the immense number of water bottles at the airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, last October or November. Santana said he recently returned to the airport and again saw the water bottles sitting there.

"He got mad. It made him angry. He felt sad for the people who should have gotten the water," Begnaud said in a video on Twitter.

Begnaud said Marty Bahamonde, Director of the Disaster Operations Division at FEMA's Office of External Affairs, confirmed that the water was brought to the island last year to the central government of Puerto Rico and, more specifically, to the General Services Administration.

From there, Begnaud reports it's not clear where the breakdown occurred and why the water was not distributed. He said he has reached out to at least three officials in Puerto Rico late Tuesday night and only got one on the phone. As of 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Begnaud said he hadn't gotten an answer.

Hurricane Maria, a Category 4, devastated Puerto Rico and knocked out power on the island for months. The Puerto Rican government last month raised the death toll from 64 to 2,975.

