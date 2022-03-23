Miley Cyrus' plane makes emergency landing after lightning strike

The singer and songwriter also shared video of passengers gasping as lightning flashed outside the airplane window.

WASHINGTON — Miley Cyrus said the plane she was flying on to perform at a music festival in South America was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning.

On Wednesday morning, the 29-year-old "Plastic Hearts" singer uploaded a post to Instagram in which she explained her plane encountered a "major unexpected storm" en route to Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.

Cyrus also shared video of passengers gasping as lightning flashed outside the airplane window, as well as a photo of apparent damage to the aircraft after it was hit by lightning.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," she wrote.

Cyrus added that she was unable to fly into Paraguay due to the storm. She was scheduled to fly into Asunción to headline the Asunciónico music festival on Wednesday.

Fellow musicians Doja Cat, the Foo Fighters and Machine Gun Kelly were set to take the stage during opening day on Tuesday, but the first day of the festival was canceled due to bad weather.

The music festival was ultimately cancelled altogether on Wednesday due to "severe weather conditions" that would cause "insurmountable logistical and production obstacles," as stated in a post uploaded to the festival's Twitter account.