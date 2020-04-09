Pentagon reaffirms $10 billion IT contract to Microsoft

The $10 billion contract was first awarded to Microsoft last October, prompting tech rival Amazon to challenge the deal.

The Department of Defense said it has determined that Microsoft's proposal for a massive cloud computing contract is the best deal for the federal government.

The $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) deal was re-evaluated by the Pentagon after having it disputed in courts for months.

"The JEDI Cloud contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will make a full range of cloud computing services available to the DoD," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The contract, awarded to Microsoft last October, prompted tech rival Amazon to cry foul.

Amazon Web Services, a market leader in providing cloud computing services, had long been considered a leading candidate to run the Pentagon’s JEDI project. The project will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.

Amazon sued the Pentagon after Microsoft won the contract, halting work for the lawsuit.

Amazon asserted that the bidding was improperly influenced by President Donald Trump’s dislike of Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns The Washington Post, a news outlet often criticized by Trump.

In April, the Defense Department's inspector general did not draw a conclusion about whether the Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corp. was appropriately declared the winner. Rather, it looked at whether the decision-making process was proper and legal. It also examined allegations of unethical behavior by Pentagon officials involved in the matter and generally determined that any ethical lapses did not influence the outcome.

The April review also sought to determine whether the White House influenced the Pentagon's decision, as Amazon has alleged. The report said that although it appears there was no such White House pressure, the reviewers could not definitely determine the full extent of White House interactions with the Pentagon's decision makers.