Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty: and ”Candy Crush."

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

Back in July 2021, Activision Blizzard was sued by a California state agency over alleged sexual harassment, sex discrimination and equal pay violations. The lawsuit included accusations that women who reported sexual harassment were retaliated against by company brass.

The civil lawsuit was filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which claimed in a statement that women in the company "were subjected to constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances." DFEH also alleged that company executives and human resources knew about this and not only didn't stop it, but retaliated against the women who complained.