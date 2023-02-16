Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police

Authorities provided an update Thursday morning on the investigation into Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University.

EAST LANSING, Mich — The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered, police said Thursday.

The 9 mm guns, ammunition and a two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police, said deputy campus police chief Chris Rozman.

Investigators said they still were trying to pin down a motive, three days after the violence at the East Lansing campus, but they described the 43-year-old McRae as a loner.

“He felt he was slighted in some way from people or businesses,” said Rozman, adding, however, that McRae had no connection to Michigan State as a student or employee.

The shootings took place at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and the MSU Union.

The students who died were from suburban Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20, Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

One of the five injured students was upgraded to stable condition at Sparrow Hospital. The others remained in critical condition but with “signs of improvement,” interim university President Teresa Woodruff said.

Investigators interviewed McRae's father, who said his son had no friends and mostly stayed in a room at their Lansing home, said Lt. Rene Gonzales of the state police.

McRae walked nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers) toward his home after the shootings and said nothing before killing himself in front of police, Gonzales said.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term, Woodruff said.

The briefing by police followed a Wednesday night vigil on campus that drew thousands of students. Tom Izzo, the university’s revered basketball coach and father of a student, offered words of comfort.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed,” said Izzo, head coach since 1995. “But with a shared commitment to help each other, and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

Timeline of events in Michigan State University shooting

Here's a timeline of events during and after Monday's shooting (all times Eastern).

8:15 p.m. — Gunshot heard outside classroom. Gunman enters the room seconds later and fires several shots, witnesses say.

8:18 p.m. — Callers to 911 report a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Shortly afterward, shots reported at MSU Union building.

10:04 p.m. — Second alert warns “a person is actively shooting” on campus, tells people to secure in place, mute cell phones, stay quiet. Suspect described as “short male with mask.”

10:26 p.m. — All campus activities canceled for 48 hours, people asked to stay away.

11 p.m. — Authorities say five people were shot, some with life-threatening injuries. Around that time, campus security cameras catch images of suspect.

11:18 p.m. — Two photos released of suspect in a stairway wearing jean jacket, red shoes, baseball cap.

11:35 p.m. — Suspect is located. Police later say an “alert citizen” recognized him in the Lansing area, miles from campus.

11:36 p.m. — Police announce three fatalities in addition to five wounded.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday — Police report suspect located off campus, and is dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Shelter-in-place notice lifted.

12:58 a.m. — “This is a uniquely American problem,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says in a statement decrying gun violence. “Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer.”

1:21 a.m. — Authorities designate spot for parents to pick up students wishing to leave campus.